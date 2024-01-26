Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) VP Robb William Engle Sells 4,162 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) VP Robb William Engle sold 4,162 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $23,973.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robb William Engle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66.

NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.70 on Friday. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 million, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOTK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sono-Tek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 5,263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 50,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

