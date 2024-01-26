Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) VP Robb William Engle Sells 4,162 Shares

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) VP Robb William Engle sold 4,162 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $23,973.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,100.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robb William Engle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Robb William Engle sold 5,981 shares of Sono-Tek stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $35,048.66.
Sono-Tek Price Performance
NASDAQ:SOTK opened at $5.70 on Friday. Sono-Tek Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 million, a PE ratio of 78.89 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sono-Tek
About Sono-Tek
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
