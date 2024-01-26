Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $61.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.40.

Several research firms have commented on SON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON opened at $57.91 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $51,618,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,043,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,605,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1,144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 710,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 653,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.