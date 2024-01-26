SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTIGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,402,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 2,620,353 shares.The stock last traded at $28.35 and had previously closed at $28.39.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,299,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,712 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.