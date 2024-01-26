SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,402,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 2,620,353 shares.The stock last traded at $28.35 and had previously closed at $28.39.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,930,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,612 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,299,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,712 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.