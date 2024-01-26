SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.26

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.26 and last traded at $103.66, with a volume of 23071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.54.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 158.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.97 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 17.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

