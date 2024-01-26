Stephens Lowers Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target to $27.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stephens from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

SASR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 45,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $182.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.53 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

