Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.
AMEH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Apollo Medical Stock Down 3.4 %
Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
