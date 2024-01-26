Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s current price.

AMEH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.