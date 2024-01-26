Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Price Target to C$18.00

Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.04% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities lowered Algoma Steel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
In related news, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. In other news, Director Michael Allan Mcquade sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total value of C$2,324,000.00. Also, Director David Daniel Sgro sold 50,000 shares of Algoma Steel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$388,760.00. Insiders sold a total of 265,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
