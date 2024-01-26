Stifel Nicolaus Trims B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Target Price to C$6.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.60 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.88.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$3.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,366. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of C$641.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$635.16 million. Research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.3868472 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

