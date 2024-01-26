Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Insider Activity at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.89.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

