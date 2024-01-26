Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ameren (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Ameren Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.68. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

