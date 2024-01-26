Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the average daily volume of 53 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 8,207.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

