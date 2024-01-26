StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of MNOV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 95,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.78. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

MediciNova Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 98,059.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 18,631,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MediciNova by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

