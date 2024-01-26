StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Performance
Shares of MNOV traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. 95,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.78. MediciNova has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
