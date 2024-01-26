StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $3.00 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $136,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Further Reading

