StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $3.00 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 224.43% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.