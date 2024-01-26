StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.72. The company has a market cap of $106.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

