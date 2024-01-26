StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STNE. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.58.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $17.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.44. StoneCo has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $18.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,463 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $21,882,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,603,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $3,448,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in StoneCo by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

