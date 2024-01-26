Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $140.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.27.

NYSE SUI opened at $124.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 203.28%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

