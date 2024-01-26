Susquehanna Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $50.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.71% from the company’s current price.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

APA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 4,157,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $11,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

