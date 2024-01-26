Susquehanna Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TXN traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,800,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.10. The company has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100,025.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,297,017,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,489,176,000 after buying an additional 1,295,722,587 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,061,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,071,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

