T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.94.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.56 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,746,952 shares of company stock worth $282,331,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

