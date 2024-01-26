Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.88.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $169.10. 340,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $104.13 and a 12-month high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,813 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14,929.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

