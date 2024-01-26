Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 6%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.68. 118,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 779,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 266.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 7,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $62,983.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,250 shares in the company, valued at $681,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

