Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 20.350-20.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 4.550-4.650 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TDY traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $421.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.06. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.72%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $515.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

