TELUS (TSE:T) Lowered to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.77.
TELUS Stock Performance
TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0489987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TELUS
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TELUS
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.