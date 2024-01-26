TELUS (TSE:T) Lowered to Reduce at Veritas Investment Research

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) was downgraded by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Veritas Investment Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$27.00 price target on TELUS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.77.

TSE T traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.62. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.16 and a 52 week high of C$29.00. The stock has a market cap of C$35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0489987 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

