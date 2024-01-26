Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $52.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after buying an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth approximately $206,809,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 57.2% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,441,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,332,000 after buying an additional 3,435,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after buying an additional 1,570,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 358,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,399. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 469.19%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

