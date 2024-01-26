Textron (NYSE:TXT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Textron Stock Performance

TXT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.77. 306,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Textron has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at $85,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

