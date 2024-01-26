The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,914. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 20,136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.