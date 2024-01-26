The Goldman Sachs Group Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $640.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $560.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $582.00.

KLA stock traded down $35.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $606.68. 1,183,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.21 and its 200 day moving average is $512.34. KLA has a 52 week low of $355.88 and a 52 week high of $658.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Analysts predict that KLA will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

