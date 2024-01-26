The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $219,033,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after buying an additional 812,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 236,908 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $132.12. 693,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,423. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.33 and a one year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Read Our Latest Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.