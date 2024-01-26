The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after acquiring an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,342,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,148. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2,202.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -7,066.67%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

