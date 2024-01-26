Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 67.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCFS. Pi Financial cut their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE LCFS remained flat at C$7.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342. The firm has a market capitalization of C$269.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.98. Tidewater Renewables has a 1-year low of C$6.52 and a 1-year high of C$11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

