Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Acumen Capital

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 75.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered Tidewater Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LCFS traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.98. The company has a market cap of C$267.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.33. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of C$6.52 and a 1 year high of C$11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.49.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

