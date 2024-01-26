Toast (NYSE:TOST) Trading Up 6.4%

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.66. Approximately 5,349,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,944,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Toast Trading Up 6.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $6,671,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,034,089 in the last ninety days. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

