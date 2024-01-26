Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 408 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Roku by 1,183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 291,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 268,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Roku by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $3,294,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Roku by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cannonball Research upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.74.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,890 shares of company stock valued at $12,344,940. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.93. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

