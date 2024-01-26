Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,566 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AIZ

Assurant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $173.60.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.