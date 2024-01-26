Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 78.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 466,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 24,083 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 193.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 106,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 70,058 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NRG. UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 822,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

