Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion by 147.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after purchasing an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 184,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,221. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

