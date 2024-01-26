Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 145 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.90. The company had a trading volume of 288,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $82.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

