Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,058 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 8,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 44,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 91.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,197,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,792,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,764. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $403.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day moving average of $106.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

