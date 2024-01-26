Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 303 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.86. 128,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,014. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $184.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.30.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

