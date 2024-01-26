Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOL. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

TOL stock opened at $98.19 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $55.44 and a 1-year high of $105.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.99.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.78%.

In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 901,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,641,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

