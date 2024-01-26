Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$26.50 at Desjardins

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.00.

Shares of TPZ stock traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$19.28. 78,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75 and a beta of 0.47. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.76 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$19.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.74.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$85.77 million during the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.1596 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 387.50%.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. In other Topaz Energy news, Director Brian Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, with a total value of C$208,361.00. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke acquired 6,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910. Insiders own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

