Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $232.17.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $226.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.