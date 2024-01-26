Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Given New $186.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a hold rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.38.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $211.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $215.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.29 and a 200-day moving average of $173.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

In related news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,397,734. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after purchasing an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after acquiring an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

