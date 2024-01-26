Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNFree Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCN. CIBC cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,331,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,413 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.