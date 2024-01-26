Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCN. CIBC cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tricon Residential from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,331,000 after acquiring an additional 171,518 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 58.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,413 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the period. 55.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.