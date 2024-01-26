Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded to “Tender” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a tender rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have $11.25 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $10.25 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.25 price objective (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.45.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

Shares of TCN stock remained flat at $11.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,826,817. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.09 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 42.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tricon Residential by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tricon Residential by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

