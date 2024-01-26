Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives $21.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 23.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,822,394 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $155,353,000 after buying an additional 1,498,893 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 38.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,115,807 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,932 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 42.0% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,184,030 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $68,995,000 after buying an additional 1,237,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,634 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,849 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $21.65 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.78, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

