TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu Sells 129,676 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) CEO Cheng Lu sold 129,676 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $51,870.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,446,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TSP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 1,612,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.69.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TuSimple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,151,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,278 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 488.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 65,265 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 66,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

