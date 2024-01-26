TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) CEO Cheng Lu Sells 129,676 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) CEO Cheng Lu sold 129,676 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $51,870.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,446,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
TuSimple Price Performance
TSP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.39. 1,612,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.69.
TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8,526.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TuSimple
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HSBC lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TuSimple
About TuSimple
TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and Asia-Pacific region. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TuSimple
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.