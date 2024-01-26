TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) PT Lowered to $26.00

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.13% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TXO Partners

TXO Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.96. 15,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,493. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. Analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,122,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,950,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $3,168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,122,215 shares in the company, valued at $54,950,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,139,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TXO Partners by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 34.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TXO Partners by 64.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.