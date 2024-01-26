Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.07.

UAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 1,599,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,781. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

