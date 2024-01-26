Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 47.6% in January

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,686,800 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the December 31st total of 3,175,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

UNPSF stock remained flat at $0.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Uni-President China has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

